Greenbrier County woman pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Arica L. Anderson, 37, of Lewisburg, pleaded guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson released a statement saying, “On January 2, 2022, a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Anderson was a passenger in the Pickaway area of Monroe County. The officer saw Anderson try to conceal an Acier Comprime, .25-caliber pistol. Anderson admitted to possessing the firearm.”

According to federal law, people with prior felony convictions are prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Anderson’s prohibition comes from her prior felony conviction for conspiracy to commit a felony offense: robbery in the first degree, in Monroe County Circuit Court on September 16, 2013.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

