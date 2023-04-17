Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in Fort Spring shots fired call

Shots fired generic graphic.
Shots fired generic graphic.(MGN)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday it was seeking information from the public regarding an alleged shots-fired call.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:15 p.m. Sunday, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Lewisburg Detachment, along with members of the W.Va. State Police Lewisburg Detachment were dispatched to a a residence on Mt. Vernon Rd. in Fort Spring, W.Va.. Upon arrival, officers discovered two rounds which had been discharged into the residence from a vehicle traveling on Mt. Vernon Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office reported witnesses advised officers that a silver Dodge Pickup trick was seen traveling in the area when the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to reach out to the Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office at (304) 647-6634.

