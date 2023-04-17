Glenwood Park receives funding for tennis court renovations

By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The tennis courts at Glenwood Park are badly deteriorated and were first paved around forty years ago. They’re in bade shape now, but soon they’ll be seeing much needed renovations.

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says more than $160,000 has been approved to fully renovate these courts. Two of the courts will be repaved and the other two will be replaced with six pickle ball courts.

“We’re looking forward to it. We have a lot of people who are very excited about the sport and we have a local contractor who does that kind of work who was a successful bidder on the project. I think it just provides another opportunity for people to enjoy the park,” said Archer.

Archer says this new opportunity will allow for the park to have another purpose while the lake is drained in the future for a dam replacement project. He says the project will take some time but anticipates the courts to be ready for play by the fall. “After they pull all the material out and resurface the asphalt, I think there’s like a 60-plus day period of time they have to wait before they can continue working on it.”

Archer also adds that the pickle ball courts will require more care, but says he’s spoken with those familiar with the game and believes the county has the ability to maintain them.

“There is more care you have to take for pickle ball courts, but I think we have staffing and we have a commitment to try and make it the best as usual,” he said.

Archer adds that he anticipates work on the new courts to begin next week.

