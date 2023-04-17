Frontier service restored to most customers in Uptown Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -There was an update on Monday for the hundreds of Frontier Communications customers in Beckley that lost phone service on April 3, 2023.

The area impacted centered mostly around the Uptown area, severely affecting the surrounding businesses, county offices, and courthouse operations.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed Monday that they have been able to restore service to most customers in that area by this weekend, attributing the outage to the April 3 storm that knocked out power to the area, including their line dryers. The outages combined with the heavy rainfall flooded their lines.

Customers such as Robert Dunlap, who owns a law practice in Uptown, was severely impacted by the loss.

“It’s affected absolutely everything -- people’s individual liberties, being stuck because they can’t be released from jail. There have been so many unanticipated consequences that this has caused.”

For those remaining customers without service, the Frontier representative urges those with outages to contact their office so they can identify and repair the lines. The number to report a loss in service is 304-250-1686.

