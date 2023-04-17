FOP “Policeman’s Pool” in Beckley aims to open debt free this season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - With recent developments leading to the possible closure of Beckley’s two city pools, the local “Policeman’s Pool,” as it’s called by swimmers, is in need of members.

The Black Diamond Lodge #81 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has lowered its pool membership dues for the season. Those dues are now $275 per family and allow them to utilize the heated pool, picnic tables and recreational area.

The pool has been open for more than 50 years, becoming a summer spot for kids and parents alike. In recent years, however, Black Diamond Lodge #81 FOP Treasurer Dean Capehart says interest has decreased. Last year, the lodge found itself $15,000 in debt just for opening the pool for the summer.

By lowering the fees- in addition to swimmers having no other place to turn this summer- Capehart is hoping to generate enough interest to cover operation costs. He tells WVVA, the pool will not be able to open if membership is not high enough.

“We figured it out and, I think, it’s 150 members will be right at what we lost last year or it will cover so we won’t lose anything this year,” he shared. “Tt’s a good, family-oriented place t come and it’d be a shame to eliminate that in the county or in this area.”

The pool currently has 100 families signed up, meaning 50 more are needed to remain open. That decision will be made on Wednesday, April 26.

If the “Policeman’s Pool” is able to open, it will do so from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The pool is located inside the Carl Jones Recreational Facility on Lakeview Drive. The FOP is a non-profit organization.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.