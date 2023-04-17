A cooler and windy start to the week

Temperatures will top off in the 50s today
We'll be windy today with gusts upwards of 30-40 mph at times.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today; however, a stray rain/snow shower cannot be ruled out, especially for those north of I-64. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side today with highs in the 50s, but gusty winds will make it feel a little cooler. Winds will be out of the west gusting upwards of 30-40 mph.

Tonight, mainly clear skies are expected for most; however, some more clouds and a few flurries are possible for the higher elevations north of I-64. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s and winds will stay gusty at times overnight. A Wind Advisory goes into effect tonight at 11 pm and lasts until Tuesday evening for northwestern Pocahontas County.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for our Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 60s. Westerly winds will continue to gust upwards of 30-40 mph for most, but higher gusts are expected for the higher elevations. The combination of dry conditions and gusty winds will lead to an increased risk for the spread of wildfires. Burning is strongly discouraged!

High pressure will keep us dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the 70s on Wednesday and the upper 70s and 80s by Thursday.

A cold front will bring some more unsettled weather for the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

