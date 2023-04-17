Clinic drops lawsuit to challenge state’s abortion law, AG says

Protestors gathering in Fairmont to give their disliking of the Supreme Court decision on...
Protestors gathering in Fairmont to give their disliking of the Supreme Court decision on abortion on July 9, 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says a clinic has dropped its lawsuit that challenges the state’s abortion law.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston filed a lawsuit in February that challenged the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.

“This issue is very near and dear to my heart. As your first pro-life Attorney General, I stand firm in the belief that it is our duty to protect innocent life—we need to save as many innocent babies’ lives as legally possible,” Morrisey said. “I am proud to stand for the most vulnerable of our society and the sanctity of life.”

The lawsuit was filed by the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia against the president and secretary of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, Morrisey said.

The clinic filed a notice of voluntary dismissal at the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in Charleston on Monday.

“My office stands ready to defend this clearly constitutional law to the fullest should this lawsuit be refiled, or against any other legal challenge,” Attorney General Morrisey said.

Click here to read a copy of the notice.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class A/AAAA all-stars win a thriller 117-116 over AA/AAA all-stars. Mogantown’s Cam Danser won...
Mid State Automotive beat C. Adam Toney Tires in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Victims of I-77 crash identified
David. A. Bass was arrested for an alleged role in a brush fire.
Kimberly man facing arson, murder charges for alleged role in brush fire
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

Latest News

Hurley High School student receives recognition in Washington D.C.
Hurley High School student receives recognition in Washington D.C.
Shots fired generic graphic.
Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information in Fort Spring shots fired call
Bluewell Lions Club hold annual spaghetti dinner
Bluewell Lions Club hold annual spaghetti dinner
“Blessing of the Bikes” held at Cole Harely-Davidson’s Open Sundays Celebration
“Blessing of the Bikes” held at Cole Harely-Davidson’s Open Sundays Celebration