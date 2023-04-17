Award-winning artist to perform in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Rachael Sage is an award-winning singer and songwriter. She also plays multiple instruments and writes poems. Sage is a six-time independent music award winner and has released more than a dozen albums. She describes her genre as folk-pop, with vibes from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

She is also the founder of her own album ‘MPress Records.’ Sage is based in the New York City area.

Sage is on tour in the U.S. right now, and she will also be touring the U.K.

Before she travels overseas, she will be performing in Southwest Virginia. Sage will be singing her songs, and she will be joined with Annalyse and Ryan, a multi-instrumental Americana duo, at the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville, Va.

They are set to take the stage on Sat. April 22 at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go here.

Sage will preview content from her new album ‘The Other Side.’ The first single from the album, ‘Whistle Blow,’ will also be coming out on Fri. April 21st. The show on April 22 is also a release show for Sage’s newest work.

Sage will be featured on an upcoming episode of WVVA’s community affairs show In Focus. That show airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.

