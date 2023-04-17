Award-winning artist to perform in Wytheville

Rachael Sage will sing at The Millwald Theatre on Sat. April 22.
Rachael Sage has released more than a dozen albums in her career so far.
Rachael Sage has released more than a dozen albums in her career so far.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WVVA) - Rachael Sage is an award-winning singer and songwriter. She also plays multiple instruments and writes poems. Sage is a six-time independent music award winner and has released more than a dozen albums. She describes her genre as folk-pop, with vibes from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

She is also the founder of her own album ‘MPress Records.’ Sage is based in the New York City area.

Sage is on tour in the U.S. right now, and she will also be touring the U.K.

Before she travels overseas, she will be performing in Southwest Virginia. Sage will be singing her songs, and she will be joined with Annalyse and Ryan, a multi-instrumental Americana duo, at the Millwald Theatre in Wytheville, Va.

They are set to take the stage on Sat. April 22 at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go here.

Sage will preview content from her new album ‘The Other Side.’ The first single from the album, ‘Whistle Blow,’ will also be coming out on Fri. April 21st. The show on April 22 is also a release show for Sage’s newest work.

Sage will be featured on an upcoming episode of WVVA’s community affairs show In Focus. That show airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class A/AAAA all-stars win a thriller 117-116 over AA/AAA all-stars. Mogantown’s Cam Danser won...
Mid State Automotive beat C. Adam Toney Tires in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Victims of I-77 crash identified
David. A. Bass was arrested for an alleged role in a brush fire.
Kimberly man facing arson, murder charges for alleged role in brush fire
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

Latest News

Frontier service restored to most customers in Uptown Beckley
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
“Golden Girls Diner” opens in Richlands
Glenwood Park renovations
Glenwood Park receives funding for tennis court renovations