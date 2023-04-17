13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class A/AAAA all-stars win a thriller 117-116 over AA/AAA all-stars. Mogantown’s Cam Danser won...
Mid State Automotive beat C. Adam Toney Tires in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park
I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Victims of I-77 crash identified
David. A. Bass was arrested for an alleged role in a brush fire.
Kimberly man facing arson, murder charges for alleged role in brush fire
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

Latest News

Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing