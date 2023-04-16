Mid State Automotive beat C. Adam Toney Tires in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The second part of the Scott Brown-Little General Classic tipped off around 4:30 p.m. where 13 local boys players competed in the all-star festivites. The Mid State Automotive was made up of the Class A and AAAA all-stars while C. Adam Toney Tires was made up of the Class AA and AAA all-stars.

The event started with the three-point contest. Wyoming East’s Garrett Mitchell would hit 14 threes in round one while Cam Manns from Shady Spring would hit 17 to move onto round two. However, Scott’s Reece Carden would win the event, as Manns finished second place.

Afterwards the dunk contest had five players compete in Morgantown’s Brody Davis and Cam Danser, Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode, Brendan Hoffman from George Washington and Manns. However, Manns would also move onto the second round again with Davis. This time, Manns would win the slam dunk contest in his gym.

Now to the game, where it was tight to start but the C. Adam Toney Tires would start throwing lobs and hitting big threes to lead 40-34 at a point in the second quarter. However, Mid State Automotive would come back and tie it 56-56 at halftime.

In the second half, Mid State Automotive would rev back up to take the lead behind the play of Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams and Danser to lead 91-81 in the fourth. However Toney Tires would come back and eventually tie the game 114-114. In the closing seconds, James Monroe’s Eli Allen would throw into Danser and would be followed with two second to go. Danser would hit one free throw but that was all the team needed to win 117-116.

