Jan Care all-stars defeat Chick-Fil-A all-stars in 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

AAAA all-stars beat A/AA/AAA all-stars 90-85. Pendleton County’s Anna Young won MVP.
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic tipped off at Shady Spring high school with 10 of the best local girls players competing to start the day. The Jan Care all-stars was made up of Class AAAA while Chick-Fil-A was made up of Class A, AA and AAA.

The event started with the girl’s three-point contest. Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart made 11 threes, but Sydney Baird from Webster County would win the contest.

The game started out in favor of the Jan Care all-stars as the team led early 20-8. Chick-Fil-A would come back to only trail 32-28 but Jan Care would create separation to lead 47-33 at half.

In the second half, it went back and forth as Chick-Fil-A was able to regain the lead late behind Anna Young. However Beckley’s Keanti Thompson and Stewart led the charge for Jan Care to win 90-85.

Anna Young would win MVP for Chick-Fil-A after scoring 34 points.

