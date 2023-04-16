Chance for strong storms tonight, but dry and windy tomorrow

Our area is under a marginal risk of thunderstorms through the evening. The strongest thunderstorms will be developing around 5 PM and continue through about 9:30 PM. After that we will remain mostly dry through the night, with a few lingering showers through tomorrow morning.

Some of these thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts that could possibly bring down trees or power lines, so stay weather aware through the evening.

We also have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall through tonight, so heavy downpours are possible with isolated flooding issues.

Temperatures will be reaching down into the low 40s tonight due to the cold front that’s bringing us the showers and thunderstorms. Winds will begin picking up tonight as well.

As we start the day on Monday, we could see a few pop-up showers off towards the north, but they’ll taper off before the morning’s up. After that we will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a lot cooler, only getting up into the upper 50s at best.

Winds will be very strong on Monday. Some of us could see occasional gusts of over 35 miles per hour coming from the west. These winds will stick around for most of the day, with the widespread wind gusts ending after sunset.

Heading into the rest of the week, things look dry. We’ll warm back up into the 70s by Wednesday. We could also see an increased fire risk through the week due to the dry conditions.

