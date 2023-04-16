Bluewell Lions Club hold annual spaghetti dinner

The event supports the club’s work in the community
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, the Bluewell Lions Club held their annual spaghetti dinner at Maple View Church of Christ in Bluefield, West Virginia. The dinner was a fundraiser for the Bluewell Lions Club and is their biggest fundraiser of the year. The money raised by this event goes to support the community involvement projects of the Bluewell Lions Club. One of the biggest of these projects is giving books to children in the community – some of which they say might not have books of their own otherwise.

“Education is important to children. Reading is important... if they don’t know how to read, they’re lost...” says Joanna Mathena, President of the Bluewell Lions Club, “...when we go in and present the books to them, they are so excited that this is their book to keep. They don’t have to turn it in, they don’t have to bring it back to school, it’s theirs to start their own library, and we encourage education.”

Mathena adds, The Bluewell Lions Club wants to thank Maple View for hosting the event.

