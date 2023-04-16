“Blessing of the Bikes” held at Cole Harely-Davidson’s Open Sundays Celebration

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Cole Harley-Davidson in Bluefield, West Virginia celebrated their new hours for the spring riding season with an “Open Sundays Celebration,” featuring free refreshments, games, and the “Blessing of the Bikes.” Bikers started lining up at 1:00 pm Sunday to have their motorcycles blessed by a pastor.

“Oh, I think it’s great... Luckily, the rain held out a little bit. We’re getting a little bit of sprinkling now, but I think it’s a great thing to do. Nice to keep God in every part of your life,” says Lynda Drye, who had her bike blessed for the first time Sunday.

Joe Walker, the pastor who led the blessing, says he prayed for the safety of both the bike and its rider.

“People are seeking something in this world... the evils that are overtaking the world today need Jesus, and I just pray that the things we do here today, we shined the light of Christ upon a different avenue of outreach,” says Walker.

This is the first time Cole Harley-Davidson held a blessing, but Walker says, should he feel led by God, he will be back for future blessings. Walker adds, he isn’t new to motorcycle ministry. He does other blessings in other locations and preaches at New River Valley Biker Church.

