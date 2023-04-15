Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County kick of the spring season by welcoming back the Ramp Dinner and Lumberjack Competition at Camp Creek State Park, today.

Hundreds of people waited in line for a ramp dinner which included ramp casserole, brown beans, slaw, cornbread, and dessert.

Lumberjacks from all over competed for prize money. People watched as they used axes, large saws and chainsaws to cut through logs.

Money raised from the dinners will go back to the park foundation.

