Players and coaches practice for the 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic will be played Saturday, April 15. However, Shady Spring the all-stars for one more practice prior to the event on Friday.

The girls practiced at 5:00-6:30 p.m. They also competed to see who will be in the three-point contest and the list follows in order of who will compete:

1. Emily Sharkey - University

2. Mia Henkins - Morgantown

3. Cadence Stewart - Greenbrier East

4. Gabby Reep - Bridgeport

5. Anna Young - Pendleton County

6. Sydney Baird - Webster County

The boys practiced afterwards at 6:30-8:00 p.m. and also competed in a three-point contest to see who will compete in the actual event Saturday. The list follows in order of who will compete:

1. Eli Robertson - Herbert Hoover

2. Brody Davis - Morgantown

3. Garrett Mitchell - Wyoming East

4. Reece Carden - Scott

5. Cam Danser - Morgantown

6. Cameron Manns - Shady Spring

7. DeSean Goode - Fairmont Senior

The event gets started at 2:00 p.m. with the girl’s three-point contest followed by the all-star game. Afterwards, the boys will compete in their three-point and slam dunk contest at 4:00 p.m. followed by the all-star game.

