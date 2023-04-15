Players and coaches practice for the 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic
10 local girl and 13 local boy high school basketball all-stars competed in one last practice
SHADY SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2023 Scott Brown-Little General Classic will be played Saturday, April 15. However, Shady Spring the all-stars for one more practice prior to the event on Friday.
The girls practiced at 5:00-6:30 p.m. They also competed to see who will be in the three-point contest and the list follows in order of who will compete:
1. Emily Sharkey - University
2. Mia Henkins - Morgantown
3. Cadence Stewart - Greenbrier East
4. Gabby Reep - Bridgeport
5. Anna Young - Pendleton County
6. Sydney Baird - Webster County
The boys practiced afterwards at 6:30-8:00 p.m. and also competed in a three-point contest to see who will compete in the actual event Saturday. The list follows in order of who will compete:
1. Eli Robertson - Herbert Hoover
2. Brody Davis - Morgantown
3. Garrett Mitchell - Wyoming East
4. Reece Carden - Scott
5. Cam Danser - Morgantown
6. Cameron Manns - Shady Spring
7. DeSean Goode - Fairmont Senior
The event gets started at 2:00 p.m. with the girl’s three-point contest followed by the all-star game. Afterwards, the boys will compete in their three-point and slam dunk contest at 4:00 p.m. followed by the all-star game.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.