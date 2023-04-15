Kimberly man facing arson, murder charges for alleged role in brush fire

KIMBERLY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Kimberly, W.Va. man is facing charges for four counts of felony wildlife arson and one count of felony murder.

39 year-old David A. Bass of Kimberly is being held at Southern Regional Jail. The charges stem from a reported brush fire on April 11, which grew overnight to consumer several-hundred acres, according to Fayette Co. Sheriff Mike Fridley. The fire also resulted in the death of a W.Va. Division of Forestry worker who was working to fight the fire.

Sheriff Fridley reports the Division of Forestry was able to determine the fire was intentionally set, which led to an investigation and the subsequent arrest of Bass. He’s currently awaiting court proceedings.

