Dry tonight, but more thunderstorms are on the way tomorrow

A marginal risk for severe weather exists tomorrow
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Tonight we will stay mild with temperatures reaching into the mid 50s again. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies with increasing clouds the later on in the evening we get. We aren’t looking at any rain until Sunday morning at the earliest.

Dry and mild tonight
Dry and mild tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will start off dry with highs in the low 60s. We’ll stay partly cloudy until around lunchtime. At that point a strong cold front will begin moving through the area. Highs will be topping off in the low 70s just before the cold front arrives.

Tomorrow is looking to be a stormy day
Tomorrow is looking to be a stormy day(WVVA WEATHER)
Thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon could be strong at times
Thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon could be strong at times(WVVA WEATHER)

We are under a 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather on Sunday. Around 2 PM thunderstorms will begin popping up and will continue until the evening hours. Some of these thunderstorms could produce gusty winds up to 30 miles per hour or more, so stay weather aware through the afternoon on Sunday.

Our entire area is under a marginal risk for severe weather
Our entire area is under a marginal risk for severe weather(WVVA WEATHER)

After the cold front arrives, temperatures will begin cooling down quite a bit. Winds will begin picking up into Monday. Monday itself is looking mainly dry besides a slight chance of a rain shower.

Winds will be gusty Monday afternoon
Winds will be gusty Monday afternoon(WVVA WEATHER)

