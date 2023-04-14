W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released

Cody Mullins
Cody Mullins(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
By Eric Fossell, Martin Staunton and Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice released a statement Thursday night about a state forester who died during a forest fire response in Fayette County.

The governor released the victim’s name as Cody J. Mullens, 28, of Mount Hope. He said Mullens “was fatally injured by a falling tree while fighting a fire near Montgomery.”

“Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude. “Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

Earlier Thursday evening, a member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told WVVA that the incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/13/23

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/WSAZ) - A West Virginia Division of Forestry worker died Thursday evening while helping with a forest fire response near Montgomery, WVVA has confirmed.

A member of the Fayette County Rope and Rescue Team told WVVA that the call came in at 6 p.m. for their help with the fire.

The incident happened at Armstrong Creek, which is off state Route 61 near Montgomery.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

