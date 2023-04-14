Virginia Tech to host remembrance event in commemoration of 16th anniversary of mass shooting

BALCKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia Tech will be remembering the 32 people, faculty and students, who were killed on April 16, 2007, in a mass shooting, through several events on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

Saturday’s events will include a 3.2 mile run and a Day of Remembrance Service where those who died will be honored at the Wishing Tree at Solitude. Sunday’s events will be the Lighting of the Ceremonial Candle, where they will light the ceremonial candle and read the names of the victims, the Wreath Laying and a Moment of Silence, and members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard at the April 16 memorial for 32 minutes.

The day will conclude with the Extinguishing of the Ceremonial Candle, where members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard for 32 minutes prior to the 11:59 p.m. extinguishing. The candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, representing the commitment to never forget.

The tragedy that Virginia Tech faced 16 years ago took the lives of people with ages ranging from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas, faiths, and ethnic groups.

For more information, visit the official remembrance site here.

