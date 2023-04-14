UPDATE: Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Shortly after 2pm on Thursday Montcalm Volunteer Fire Dept. arrived on the scene of a fire at the legacy business Nelson Pigg Scrap Yard.

“When the fire department arrived, within seven minutes they were out of water. By the time the next drop got here it was just majorly engulfed by then,” said Nelson Pigg.

At least 8 fire departments aided, carrying water in dumptanks from Montcalm’s sole fire hydrant two miles up to Browning Lambert Mountain. The fire was contained around 1am.

“With fire hydrants I feel like my business could have been saved. I’ve lost my whole livelihood here that I’ve worked 35 years for,” said Pigg

The Pigg family says their community has been promised water for a decade, and have even put down deposits on water meters and signed land easements for water lines.

“It’s frustrating in the fact that they keep putting it off and putting it off. These people deserve water just as much as everyone else in Mercer County,” said Pigg’s sister who grew up on the mountain, Kathy Short.

We brought the resident’s concerns to Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer.

“We’ve been going step by step by step and we keep pushing the entities because they need water,” said Archer.

Archer says he believes they have the funds to start the project but county goverment is slow moving.

“I blame the county commission. My business would have been saved with water and fire hydrants,” said Pigg.

Pigg adds that he is more devastated for his low-income customers who depend on his business.

The scrap yard was started 75 years ago by Pigg’s grandfather as has been serving the community ever since.

Currently no cause for the fire has been reported.

