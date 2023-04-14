Three attackers sought after sexual assault of student in Radford

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people are being sought after they sexually assaulted a student of Radford University early Thursday morning, according to the Radford University Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. along the 400 block of Tyler Avenue.

An email was sent to students Thursday which stated that a female student was walking along Tyler Avenue when she was approached by three people who attempted to remove her clothes and force intercourse. She got away from her attackers and got inside a residence facility. The attackers left the area, according to police.

The victim described her attackers as a tall white male with grayish-brown hair, a tall white male, and a Black man with a short and stocky build, clean-shaven with short hair on top and shaved sides, wearing a red Under Armor hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Radford University Police Department at 540-831-5500.

