The Sinking of the Titanic, 111 years later

By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On April 14, 1912, the R.M.S. Titanic struck an iceberg and sank on its way to New York City.

The ship took less than three hours to sink, and took the lives of over 1,500 people with it. Since its sinking, the ship has caught the eyes and imaginations of countless generations. The sinking changed ocean travel forever, and the effects of the reforms enacted in the aftermath are still seen and felt today.

The ship was the pride and joy of the White Star line, and was the largest passenger ship of the time. Investors from all over had major stakes in the ship, including American JP Morgan. Its construction was well documented, and newspapers hyped the ship up as an accomplishment in technology, construction, and luxury.

People also claimed the ship was “unsinkable.”

After the wreck was discovered in 1985, numerous trips have been made to salvage as much of the ship as possible before it disappears for good. Most of the ship is where it was when it hit the ocean floor on that fateful night in 1912.

Many memorials to the ship and its victims have been erected around the world, and the ship has been recognized for its national and international significance. The ship has also been designated as a grave site because many bodies still lay on the ocean floor.

The Titanic has inspired authors, filmmakers, historians, and many other people all over the world since its sinking. Researchers are working hard to explore as much of the wreck as possible, and learn as much as possible, before the ship and its victims are gone for good.

