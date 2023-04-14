Scholarship available for Mercer County high school seniors

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County seniors planning on attending a college, trade school or cosmetology school are eligible to apply for a community funded scholarship. $750 will be awarded to each winning applicant. One of the sponsors, Treyvon Simmons, says opportunities like these can bridge a gap that is often hard to close.

“In this day and age with the type of economy we have now sometimes college has to be on the backburner. But hopefully just this little scholarship can be a seed and a blessing to these kids and their parents to let them go forward. And hopefully come back here and make a difference in their community,”>said Simmons .

The other sponsors are Brandon Disney’s State Farm and Taylor Optical in Bluefield, WV. The application is in the form of an essay contest.

The topic options are:

Essay Number 1-What teacher has had the greatest impact within your life for the better?

Essay Number 2- What event within your life or society has impacted you the most?

Essay Number 3- What do you want to achieve by attending cosmetology school,trade school or college?

The rules are:

1.Must be a Mercer County resident

2.Must be a Senior

3.Must be show proof that your going to College/Trade/Cosmetology school

The scholarship entrees will run from Thursday April 13 until Thursday July 13th. Send entries to treyvonshaunsimmons@gmail.com or brandon@drivewithdisney.com.

