Rain and occasional thunder continue tonight.

As we continue through the rest of the night, we will hang on to occasional showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see the heaviest rain around 6 or 7 PM, with the possibility of some gustier winds with some storms that pop up. After that the low-pressure system bringing us these storms will be on its way out, leaving us will diminishing rain afterwards, and less chance for thunder.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue until sunset. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures will be mild tonight sitting in the mid to low 50s. Our average low right now is about 42 degrees. The rain showers are expected to continue until about lunchtime on Saturday.

We will stay mild tonight with temperatures in the 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday for the most part is looking dry, aside from a few pop-up showers through the morning. We will be mid through the day, with temperatures hanging in the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Clouds will begin to taper off throughout the day, leaving us with mostly sunny skies by the evening.

A Cold front will bring us showers and thunderstorms on sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will be warm again with highs in the 70s, though that’s the day we will see the heaviest rain, and the possibility of the strongest storms. We’re looking at a cold front that will not only bring us colder temperatures for the start of next week, but also some thunderstorms with gusty winds. Stay tuned!

