New regional fire department training center opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County leaders celebrated the opening of the new regional fire training center in Princeton on Friday. The center is going to be used to train firefighters from across the region for a variety of situations.

“We have a live fire burn building. We can go in and do live fire training. We have propane facilities to do propane burns for natural gas type fires. We also have a confined space simulator,” said Princeton Fire Chief, Matt Mould.

Mould says the center also has a four story training tower and a maze used for search and rescue trainings. He says the center has been in the works for about a year and got funding from the cities of Bluefield and Princeton as well as the county and an anonymous donor. Each one contributed $25,000 each.

“Without a facility like this a lot of times firefighters are not able to get their hands on equipment and do things that they typically only get to do when a fire starts. This way they get to come out here and take things slow, do things at their own pace. Make mistakes when it’s okay to make mistakes,” said Mould.

Bluefield, West Virginia’s fire chief says the training facility was first built in 1997 but over time saw deterioration. He says to see it revamped is huge for departments like his.

“You know as we move forward we’re going to train new firefighters that’s never seen anything. This facility is top notch which will be able to help us train them much easier and show them the dangers of firefighting and help them with that,” said Bluefield Fire Chief, Chad Bailey.

Mould says his crew has already conducted trainings inside the structures and he looks forward to having other crews do the same. Any fire departments that are interested in using the new fire training center should reach out to the Princeton Fire Department.

