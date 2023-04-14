Mercer County firefighters share safety tips

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The emotional toll first responders like firefighters pay is one thing -- but the actual job they perform is very dangerous. Whether it be a brush fire, house fire or anything else, it’s important for folks to ensure an already devastating situation doesn’t take a turn for the worst.

“First thing we want to stress is active fire, smoke alarms.” said Lt. Aaron Beeman with the Princeton Fire Department.

“Get into a habit of thinking of going to a meeting place of somewhere solid like the mail box or the tree,” said Captain David Thompson Jr. with the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.

It’s also important, however, to make sure first responders are aware of any potential dangers in one’s home.

“Warn us if you do have large propane tanks around the area,” said Beeman. “Ammunition isn’t that big of a concern unless it’s in a weapon itself – the casings will just explode.”

While loose ammunition isn’t a big concern, chambered rounds are.

“What makes ammunition or shells dangerous,” said Thompson, “is that rifling where it goes down the barrel of a gun. It gives that speed to get it somewhere to go.”

