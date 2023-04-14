Greenbrier East battles through Wyoming East

Lady Spartans beat Lady Warriors 5-4 at home
Lady Spartans beat Lady Warriors 5-4 at home
By Jon Surratt
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the Wyoming East Lady Warriors in softball Thursday.

Greenbrier East had a strong performance from Lily Carola as she started out perfect through three innings and were able to take a 3-0 behind Taylor Boswell third inning homerun.

However, in the fourth inning Wyoming East would score four runs to take the lead, but Greenbrier East was able to reclaim the lead in the fifth and hold onto win 5-4.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
BREAKING NEWS: I-77 shuts down following fatal car wreck
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Lady Spartans beat Lady Warriors 5-4 at home
Lady Spartans beat Lady Warriors 5-4 at home
Richlands vs. Graham softball and baseball
Graham softball and Richlands baseball earn district victories
Richlands vs. Graham softball and baseball
Richlands vs. Graham softball and baseball
Rio Grande vs. Bluefield University baseball
Bluefield slugs its way past Rio Grande