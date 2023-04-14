Greenbrier East battles through Wyoming East

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans hosted the Wyoming East Lady Warriors in softball Thursday.

Greenbrier East had a strong performance from Lily Carola as she started out perfect through three innings and were able to take a 3-0 behind Taylor Boswell third inning homerun.

However, in the fourth inning Wyoming East would score four runs to take the lead, but Greenbrier East was able to reclaim the lead in the fifth and hold onto win 5-4.

