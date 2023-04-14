Grant’s Supermarket presents checks to top two schools for project graduation plans

Grant's Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin and Senior Loren Burner
Grant's Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin and Senior Loren Burner(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grant’s Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin presented two students from local high schools with checks for their school’s project graduation plans. Shoppers had the opportunity to donate money to their choice of school at Grant’s Supermarket locations for project graduation.

Martin made the presentation to seniors of the top two earning schools which were Princeton Senior High School and Bland County High School. Martin says this year they were able to help raise about $22,000 for area high schools.

“The donations from Grant’s customers mean the absolute world to us. Getting to enjoy one of the most important school events means the absolute world to us and I think it’s important to all of the seniors,” said PSHS Senior, Loren Burner.

“I’m really excited. I’m really proud of us and I appreciate everybody coming and supporting us,” said BCHS Senior, Bridgette Potter.

Martin says Grant’s Supermarket has been able to collect money as part of project graduation for at least the last ten years.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Two dead following Thursday night crash
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech to host remembrance event in commemoration of 16th anniversary of mass shooting
Brenden Willis
Fayette County man convicted of sex crimes involving a child
Clinch Valley Community Action Project Discovery
Clinch Valley Community Action to host college fair in Tazewell
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)