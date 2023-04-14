Grant’s Supermarket presents checks to top two schools for project graduation plans

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grant’s Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin presented two students from local high schools with checks for their school’s project graduation plans. Shoppers had the opportunity to donate money to their choice of school at Grant’s Supermarket locations for project graduation.

Martin made the presentation to seniors of the top two earning schools which were Princeton Senior High School and Bland County High School. Martin says this year they were able to help raise about $22,000 for area high schools.

“The donations from Grant’s customers mean the absolute world to us. Getting to enjoy one of the most important school events means the absolute world to us and I think it’s important to all of the seniors,” said PSHS Senior, Loren Burner.

“I’m really excited. I’m really proud of us and I appreciate everybody coming and supporting us,” said BCHS Senior, Bridgette Potter.

Martin says Grant’s Supermarket has been able to collect money as part of project graduation for at least the last ten years.

