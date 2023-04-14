Fayette County man convicted of sex crimes involving a child

Brenden Willis
Brenden Willis(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brenden T. Willis, 33, of Victor, West Virginia, was convicted of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and First-Degree Sexual Abuse, both of which are felony sex crimes involving a child according to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.

This conviction comes after a three-day jury trial.

Ciliberti said, “In January 2020, a female juvenile disclosed that the Defendant, Brendan T. Willis, had sexually abused her on two prior occasions when she was under the age of twelve. In response to the juvenile child’s disclosure, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation into the Defendant. Ultimately, it was determined by investigators that the Defendant had sexually abused the juvenile on two occasions.”

Willis faces no less than 10 years and no more than 20 years for the Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and no less than five years and no more than 25 years for the First-Degree Sexual Abuse. He also faces up to 50 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life because the victim is a child.

His sentencing will be Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Two dead following Thursday night crash
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Grant's Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin and Senior Loren Burner
Grant’s Supermarket presents checks to top two schools for project graduation plans
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech to host remembrance event in commemoration of 16th anniversary of mass shooting
Clinch Valley Community Action Project Discovery
Clinch Valley Community Action to host college fair in Tazewell
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)