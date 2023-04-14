Fayette County man convicted of sex crimes involving a child

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brenden T. Willis, 33, of Victor, West Virginia, was convicted of Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and First-Degree Sexual Abuse, both of which are felony sex crimes involving a child according to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti, Jr.

This conviction comes after a three-day jury trial.

Ciliberti said, “In January 2020, a female juvenile disclosed that the Defendant, Brendan T. Willis, had sexually abused her on two prior occasions when she was under the age of twelve. In response to the juvenile child’s disclosure, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau opened an investigation into the Defendant. Ultimately, it was determined by investigators that the Defendant had sexually abused the juvenile on two occasions.”

Willis faces no less than 10 years and no more than 20 years for the Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, or Custodian and no less than five years and no more than 25 years for the First-Degree Sexual Abuse. He also faces up to 50 years of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life because the victim is a child.

His sentencing will be Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.