Fayette County Firefighters Form Counseling Team

By Martin Staunton
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANSTED, W.Va. (WVVA) - Firefighters and all first responders are the people who rush in when emergencies arise.  The nature of their job exposes them not only to the danger of the situation, but also to the trauma of witnessing the aftermath of tragedies.  Now, there’s a relatively new resource available to help them cope with what they’ve seen, “Mentally, psychologically, over the last few years fire fighter suicides have become a big problem and not only firefighters, but paramedics police officers,” said Joel Feltner, who was named a WVVA-TV Hometown Hero in March after working fire service and EMS since he was 15 years old.

Feltner says he knows the emotions cost first responders pay, which is why he says his department, Ansted Volunteer Fire Department, came together with others to help firefighters cope,   “So here in Fayette county, we have started a critical incident response team. Originally there were four of us from different stations around the county, for training, and the training consisted of how to counsel firefighters at the scene of a disaster, be, it may be a child that died in a house fire,” Feltner said, adding the counseling offer extends beyond fire service, “Any fire fighter, EMS, police officer , that’s been on the job. Any amount of time, will get PTSD, or PTS. We kind of would like to take the D, the disorder out of it, so there’s no stigma of, hey I’ve got a disorder. It’s just stress post trauma stress,” said Feltner.

Feltner says his team is willing to help any first responders in the region who needs to get things of their chests and that help is just a phone call away.  Call the non emergency number with the Fayette County 911 Center and ask for the Critical Incident Response Team at (304)-574-3590

