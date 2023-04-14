Clinch Valley Community Action to host college fair in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley Community Action’s Project Discovery will be hosting a college fair on Saturday, May 20 at Fuller Perry Hall at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several colleges, universities, and workforce options will be at the event. Some include the University of Pikeville, Southwest Community College, The Lady Project, Emory and Henry College, Appalachian School of Pharmacy, Bluefield State University, the Marines, the Army, and several more.

There will be snacks, giveaways, and special door prizes will be available.

The Tazewell County Fairgrounds is located at 515 Fairgrounds Road in Tazewell, Virginia.

For more information, call 276-988-5583 or email llester@clinchvalleycaa.org or astiltner@clinchvalleycaa.org.

