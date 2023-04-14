Clinch Valley Community Action to host college fair in Tazewell

Clinch Valley Community Action Project Discovery
Clinch Valley Community Action Project Discovery(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley Community Action’s Project Discovery will be hosting a college fair on Saturday, May 20 at Fuller Perry Hall at the Tazewell County Fair Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several colleges, universities, and workforce options will be at the event. Some include the University of Pikeville, Southwest Community College, The Lady Project, Emory and Henry College, Appalachian School of Pharmacy, Bluefield State University, the Marines, the Army, and several more.

There will be snacks, giveaways, and special door prizes will be available.

The Tazewell County Fairgrounds is located at 515 Fairgrounds Road in Tazewell, Virginia.

For more information, call 276-988-5583 or email llester@clinchvalleycaa.org or astiltner@clinchvalleycaa.org.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Two dead following Thursday night crash
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Grant's Supermarket Co-owner Ron Martin and Senior Loren Burner
Grant’s Supermarket presents checks to top two schools for project graduation plans
Virginia Tech Memorial
Virginia Tech to host remembrance event in commemoration of 16th anniversary of mass shooting
Brenden Willis
Fayette County man convicted of sex crimes involving a child
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)