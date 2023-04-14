City of Bluefield seeking applicants for Serve the Hill campaign

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, West Virginia is looking for applicants who may need some help fixing or maintaining their property. The city is teaming up with Bluefield State University for their Serve the Hill outreach program.

It will bring in volunteers from the city and across the U.S. to help those unable to perform tasks like mowing grass, painting and trash removal. The city is looking to begin helping residents in June and continue through August.

“I think anytime we can help each other it’s a great thing and we have folks here that definitely could use some assistance and we want to be a solution to that problem,” said Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson.

If you want some assistance through the program you can fill out an application by clicking here. The city also has physical paper copies at city hall for those who need them.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.