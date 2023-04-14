BREAKING NEWS: I-77 shuts down following fatal car wreck

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck(MGN)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - I-77 has been shut down on both sides following a fatal car wreck at mile marker 37 in Raleigh County between Ghent and Beckley. The call came into dispatch around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division, a vehicle crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

First responders with the Ghent Area Volunteer Fire Department and the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are still on the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

