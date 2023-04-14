Bluefield, Va. man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - 35-year-old David Mcclellan Byrd II of Bluefield, Va. is headed to court for alleged sex crimes involving a victim less than 13 years old.

Thursday in Tazewell Co. Circuit Court, Byrd opted not to enter a plea, and have his case sent to a jury trial. He’s been charged with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, both with a victim younger than 13.

His pre-trial date is set for June 29, and trial is set for July 18.

