Blue Mountain Rustic’s gem mine, produce stand reopen

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - As the weather warms up- outdoor recreations re-open. And one of those is Blue Mountain Rustic’s gem mine.

In its second season- the gem mine allows for visitors to sieve for precious stones from all over the world at the Bluefield Virginia based business . Though it is fun for kids, Blue Mountain Rustic’s owner says that the gem mine is a great interactive activity for all ages.

”A misconception is that this is just for kids. The adults seem surprised after trying it. This is therapeutic, this is relaxing, this is fun,” said owner Allen Hatfield.

If you would like to see what treasures you can find at the mine--Blue Mountain Rustic is located at 38424 Gov Peery Highway and is open 11 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday. Their produce stand Pickin and Grinnin also recently reopened with fresh locally grown food.

