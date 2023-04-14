Blue Mountain Rustic’s gem mine, produce stand reopen

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - As the weather warms up- outdoor recreations re-open. And one of those is Blue Mountain Rustic’s gem mine.

In its second season- the gem mine allows for visitors to sieve for precious stones from all over the world at the Bluefield Virginia based business . Though it is fun for kids, Blue Mountain Rustic’s owner says that the gem mine is a great interactive activity for all ages.

”A misconception is that this is just for kids. The adults seem surprised after trying it. This is therapeutic, this is relaxing, this is fun,” said owner Allen Hatfield.

If you would like to see what treasures you can find at the mine--Blue Mountain Rustic is located at 38424 Gov Peery Highway and is open 11 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday. Their produce stand Pickin and Grinnin also recently reopened with fresh locally grown food.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
BREAKING NEWS: I-77 shuts down following fatal car wreck
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Trial is set to start July 18.
Bluefield, Va. man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes
The Essay Scholarships are 750$ each!
Scholarship available for Mercer County high school seniors
Bluefield, Va. man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes
Bluefield, Va. man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes
Three attackers sought after sexual assault of student in Radford