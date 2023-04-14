An unsettled end to the week

Rain and storms will move across our region today
Scattered showers and storms are expected today.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected today. The rain could be heavy at times so localized flooding issues are possible. Temperatures will be cooler than we have been in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will continue to trek through our region. Rain will begin to fizzle out late tonight and we’ll hold on to lots of clouds. Temperatures will hover in the 50s for most tonight.

Most should stay dry on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few spotty showers are possible. Temperatures will once again top off in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

A cold front will push through our region on Sunday bringing a good chance of rain and storms Sunday afternoon/evening. As of now, there is a low chance that a few storms could turn strong to severe. Isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rain is the largest threats. Temperatures should climb into the 70s for most before the rain and storms arrive.

Cooler air will race in behind that front and we’ll grow windy as well early next week. Temperatures will only reach the 50s for most on Monday and Tuesday. We should stay fairly dry during that period, but a few stray showers cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures look to warm back up into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

