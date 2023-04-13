Youngkin modifies process for people convicted of felonies to regain voting rights

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin(Pool photo via VPM)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Youngkin has modified the process for people convicted of felonies to gain back their right to vote.

Individuals must now fill out an application that will then be reviewed on a case by case basis. The criteria that will be used for making the decisions remains unclear.

“I believe making voting rights restoration discretionary undermines the integrity of our democracy, because even the possibility of viewpoint discrimination undermines faith in our democratic systems,” Decarceration and Community Reentry Clinic Director Orians said.

Virginia is one of few states with constitutional rules that can cause people with felony convictions to permanently lose their voting rights.

