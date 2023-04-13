Wildlife Center releases bobcat into wild

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat back into the wild
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat back into the wild(Josh Stokes/Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat on private land in Roanoke County.

The center received the cat as a small kitten in July 2022, according to the wildlife center, and “after overwintering with us, and becoming a much larger and more formidable adult, we’re very happy to announce that he has been released back into the wild!”

When received by the animal center from Amherst County, the cat was “a tiny, hungry, flea and tick covered kitten.”

Center officials say the cat has eaten “an astonishing amount of food.”

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat, seen here while growing up, back...
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has released a bobcat, seen here while growing up, back into the wild(Josh Stokes/Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Latest News

Beckley PD Community Outreach Substation
Beckley PD opens Community Outreach Substation in Lewis Ritchie Apartments
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and country music superstar Brad Paisley recently joined...
Sen. Joe Manchin, Brad Paisley visit Ukraine
Blue Prince Family Health's mobile clinic and facility
Blue Prince Family Health to host mobile clinic in Chicory Square
Concord University
Concord University ranked a top school for online master’s in health education for 2023