VSP investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
Generic VA State Police Vehicle(WHSV)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle crash in Buchanan County. The crash occurred April 11 at 1:18 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile south of Route 460.

According to VSP, a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling south on Route 609 (Bull Creek Rd.) when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek.

The driver, Nicholas A. Vanover, 44, Vansant, Va., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP Sr. Trooper C.J. Burkes.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
WVVA remembers former news director Wes Armstead
Three people were hurt in a shooting on Salem Avenue SW in Roanoke... 4.10.23
Two victims in triple Roanoke shooting are 7-year-old twins

Latest News

GTT: Air and Ballet
Granada Theater Thursday: Air & The Charleston Ballet coming to local theater
Lawn care tips
Lawn care tips
Beckley PD Community Outreach Substation
Beckley PD opens Community Outreach Substation in Lewis Ritchie Apartments
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and country music superstar Brad Paisley recently joined...
Sen. Joe Manchin, Brad Paisley visit Ukraine