UVA Health working to minimize patient impact from cancer-treating drug shortage

UVA Health is tracking 300 national drug shortages. Right now, it’s cancer-treating chemotherapy drugs that are proving difficult to find.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is tracking 300 national drug shortages. Right now, it’s cancer-treating chemotherapy drugs that are proving difficult to find.

“There’s only a couple that are very short where we can’t get anything, and that’s where we’re doing those most extreme conservative measures to save medication and prevent patient impact,” Brian Spoelhof said.

Spoelhof and his team focus on how best to to utilize and conserve medication while treating as many people as possible.

“When patients have a partial vial, we make sure to pair them up with another patient that can use the rest of that medication. We have our pharmacists looking really closely at the dosing and seeing if there’s any little tweaks we can do that won’t have a direct impact on the end care,” Spoelhof said.

Supply chain impacts are leading to some of these shortages.

“Our goal always is to make sure that the patients are getting the best care that they need and that they’re minimally impacted, and thankfully right now, we are able to maintain that,” Spoelhof said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-77 shut down due to fatal car wreck
UPDATE: Two dead following Thursday night crash
Browning Lambert Mountain fire
Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire
Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies after forest fire response
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)
Armstrong Creek fire (Curtesy of Jasmine Hendrix)
Cody Mullens(Curtesy of Kristen Murphy)
W.Va. Division of Forestry worker dies fighting fire; name released
Bluefield, West Virginia
City of Bluefield seeking applicants for Serve the Hill campaign
Gem mine reopens.
Blue Mountain Rustic’s gem mine, produce stand reopen
Trial is set to start July 18.
Bluefield, Va. man headed to trial for alleged sex crimes