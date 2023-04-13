Traffic reminders offered ahead of race at Martinsville Speedway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT) - With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect to see more traffic near Martinsville Speedway Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

The NASCAR Cup Series race will be held Sunday, April 16, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville Speedway to follow the recommended traffic patterns listed below and as posted on signs and message boards.

VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers because traffic will be heavy.

Traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway.

• From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

• From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

• From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic to use the right lane.

• From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

As drivers exit the races, VDOT reminds drivers of the Route 220 Business northbound bridge replacement currently underway. It is located over Reed Creek about 0.4 mile east of the Route 220 and Route 220 Business intersection. The northbound side is reduced to one lane of travel and may cause delays due to the increase from race traffic.

Those attending the race should closely follow directional information and plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the area.

