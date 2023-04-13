This week is animal care and control appreciation week

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

This week is animal care and control appreciation week.

Wildlife centers around the Two Virginias work to rescue and release wildlife through tender love, care, and medicine.

This week is set aside to honor and acknowledge the efforts of animal control officers and rescuers here in our area and across the nation.

Jessica Andersen, Rehabilitation Program Manager - Blue Ridge Wildlife Center: “We use it to show appreciation towards the multiple counties and organizations that use animal control officers, or even just sheriff’s deputies that go out of their way to contain wildlife for the purpose of wildlife rehabilitation.”

Thank you once again to all animal officers and wildlife center staff.

