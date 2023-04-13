Summer-like weather expected into Thursday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a clear night ahead of us. Temps will linger in the upper 40s-low 50s into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine to start, with high pressure still influencing the weather pattern. More cloud cover will develop into the late afternoon. We’ll experience Summer-like temps as well, topping off in the mid 70s-low 80s. Thursday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Low temps will stay mild, in the 50s and 60s.

Friday will be cooler with more clouds around, but still seasonable with highs in the 60s for most. We could see a few more isolated showers/storms during the day, but a better chance of hit-and-miss rain will arrive Friday evening-Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches us out of the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny for the first half of the weekend- highs should be in the upper 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, a cold front will head our way, bringing wider-spread rain and a bit of a cool-down as we head into early next week.

