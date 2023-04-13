Summer-like weather expected into Thursday

High pressure stays in control for one more day
FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(wvva weather)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ve got a clear night ahead of us. Temps will linger in the upper 40s-low 50s into early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine to start, with high pressure still influencing the weather pattern. More cloud cover will develop into the late afternoon. We’ll experience Summer-like temps as well, topping off in the mid 70s-low 80s. Thursday night, we’ll see gradually increasing cloud cover and a few spotty showers. Low temps will stay mild, in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN ARRIVES ON FRIDAY
RAIN ARRIVES ON FRIDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will be cooler with more clouds around, but still seasonable with highs in the 60s for most. We could see a few more isolated showers/storms during the day, but a better chance of hit-and-miss rain will arrive Friday evening-Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches us out of the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll otherwise be partly sunny for the first half of the weekend- highs should be in the upper 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL
DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday, a cold front will head our way, bringing wider-spread rain and a bit of a cool-down as we head into early next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

