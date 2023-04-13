Sen. Manchin leads delegation to Ukraine

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Joe Manchin led the way Wednesday, as fellow lawmakers and one Mountain State country music star looked to continue the push against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re committed to helping,” said Manchin. “To help them any way we possibly can.”

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Manchin hoped to justify the United States’ continued financial support in Ukraine.

“We’re not spending money in Ukraine,” said Manchin. “We’re investing in democracy, and if we don’t win here, Lord knows and God help us all.”

For one constituent WVVA spoke with, news of the trip was a welcome development.

“Yes, he should be out there,” said Thomas Reed. “We shouldn’t try to take over other countries...any time we’re fighting for democracy, it’s a true thing.”

Reed was just one opinion however. WVVA spoke with around a dozen other constituents on Thursday, with none other than Reed willing to talk on-the-record. The rest did not have a positive view of Manchin’s trip, with many saying there are more important issues to focus on in the United States.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Almost Heaven swing on the East River Mountain Overlook
Almost Heaven swing placed atop East River Mountain Overlook
Right now, there is work underway in lots of communities as cities and counties are getting...
Pool at Princeton City Park gets improvements
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop...
Non-profit Each One Teach 1 to lease green space in Shake Rag, Carline Community to develop park and gathering center
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Latest News

Bluewell Lions Club prepare for annual spaghetti dinner
Bluewell Lions Club prepare for annual spaghetti dinner
New restaurant “Big Bite” has grand opening in Princeton
New restaurant “Big Bite” has grand opening in Princeton
Compassus provides home-based services including palliative and hospice care.
In Focus Preview: Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care
Sen. Manchin leads delegation to Ukraine
Sen. Manchin leads delegation to Ukraine