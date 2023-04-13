Sen. Manchin leads delegation to Ukraine

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sen. Joe Manchin led the way Wednesday, as fellow lawmakers and one Mountain State country music star looked to continue the push against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re committed to helping,” said Manchin. “To help them any way we possibly can.”

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Manchin hoped to justify the United States’ continued financial support in Ukraine.

“We’re not spending money in Ukraine,” said Manchin. “We’re investing in democracy, and if we don’t win here, Lord knows and God help us all.”

For one constituent WVVA spoke with, news of the trip was a welcome development.

“Yes, he should be out there,” said Thomas Reed. “We shouldn’t try to take over other countries...any time we’re fighting for democracy, it’s a true thing.”

Reed was just one opinion however. WVVA spoke with around a dozen other constituents on Thursday, with none other than Reed willing to talk on-the-record. The rest did not have a positive view of Manchin’s trip, with many saying there are more important issues to focus on in the United States.

