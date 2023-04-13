Sen. Joe Manchin, Brad Paisley visit Ukraine

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) was joined by country music star and West Virginia native Brad Paisley on a recent trip to Ukraine.

Manchin and Paisley met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and presented him with a hat featuring West Virginia University’s Flying WV logo.

“The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war,” Senator Manchin said. “I was honored to meet with President Zelenskyy and members of his cabinet in Kyiv to learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war rages on. And it was my pleasure to travel with West Virginian and UNITED24 Ambassador, Brad Paisley and witness his performance that truly lifted the spirits of everyone present. The level of patriotism, professionalism, and sheer endurance of the Ukrainian people is inspiring. After this visit, I am even more convinced that defeating Vladimir Putin and ending his ruthless war against the Ukrainian people must remain our top priority.”

Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) joined Manchin and Paisley in Ukraine. They discussed a variety of topics, including military readiness and the rebuild of Ukraine.

