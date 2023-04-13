Repairs finished on Welch’s Court Street

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Repairs of a previously damaged Court Street in Welch are now complete. A large portion of Court Street was in need of desperate repairs after damaged water lines caused the roadway to collapse.

The collapse left the road impassable by vehicles. Area residents were concerned because the only other exit for area residents from the area had the potential of being blocked by trains.

The West Virginia Division of Highways was able to repair the roadway using a soil nail project. They say the total cost to repair the road was around $382,000. The repairs have been complete for a few weeks and now the road is only lacking pavement.

“These people on this mountain up here need it done so much. So it makes a big difference. Makes a big difference to everybody in this town because all these people have to get to work and get to the hospital and so many different things like that,” said Phil Law.

Law is a member of a nearby church that depends on the road as a way to get to service. He says they haven’t been having service at the church due to the road’s collapse. However he’s hopeful they’ll be back in service in a matter of weeks. He says they’re waiting on an inspector to look at the church to make sure it’s safe to gather into.

