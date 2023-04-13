Our dry stretch comes to an end on Friday

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight as high pressure moves off the northeast, and low pressure approaches us from the southwest. A few spotty showers could develop after midnight, but most of us look to stay tranquil with mild lows in the 50s.

We look to developing rain into early Friday, and showers and t-storms look likely throughout the entire day tomorrow. Have the rain-gear! While the risk of severe weather is pretty nil, some locally heavy downpours could be possible...we’ll be monitoring the radar! Otherwise, we’ll just see lots of clouds tomorrow and highs will be a bit cooler, hitting the upper 60s-low 70s. Friday night, rain will gradually fade, and lows will hover in the 50s.

Showers will wind down on Saturday, though we could still see some very occasional, spotty rain. We’ll be partly sunny and highs should hit the upper 60s-mid 70s again Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be mild and mainly cloudy with lows in the 50s.

A cold front moves in Sunday, bringing wider-spread rain and a bit of a cool-down to start next week...STAY TUNED!

