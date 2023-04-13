New restaurant “Big Bite” has grand opening in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Big Bite is a new restaurant that had its ribbon cutting ceremony in Princeton Thursday. Tarek Abdelwahed, the owner, isn’t a rookie restaurateur. In fact, he also owns Angelo’s pizza right across the street from his new venture. However, he says Big Bite hits the taste buds differently than the Italian cuisine served at Angelo’s

“I decide to get the flavors of the Mediterranean, the spices. There is million spices; there’s, like, tons of them. And those types of spices really will... tingle your taste buds, you know? So, if the people really are open to having this experience, they will really enjoy it,” says Abdelwahed.

Abdelwahed adds big bite is intended to bring a big city feel to the restaurant scene in the area.

“This area, really, it’s a great area, for business and it’s growing so quick. So why don’t we have things as big cities have? So, I really believe by patience, by dedication, it will work great. And I really, really believe this place will be a great place,” says Abdelwahed.

Jeff Disibbio, the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce in the Two Virginias, says new business ventures like this one are a good sign for the area.

“What we’re seeing is, a lot of business that are relocating here, we’re starting to show that our economy is starting to be stronger than it’s been. The growth potential that we have here and the number of grand openings we’ve had in the last three to six months, has just been tremendous,” says Disibbio.

The restaurant already has great feedback from people who say they are excited to have new food options in the area. If you would like to check out Big Bite, its address is 1210 Stafford Drive, Princeton, West Virginia.

