Multiple crews respond to Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard fire

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews are at the scene of a massive fire at Nelson Pigg Salvage Yard in Mercer County.

The fire is in the Browning Lambert Mountain area where our videographer says the fire is destroying dozens of cars and a huge black smoke plume is filling the air.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is on scene along with multiple fire crews including Montcalm, Bramwell and East River.

